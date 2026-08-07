Kottayam: The police team probing the inter-State newborn trafficking racket have uncovered evidence suggesting that the network trafficked at least one more infant in addition to the baby delivered in Thodupuzha and allegedly sold in Kollam.

Investigators believe the second infant was also sold within Kerala. The latest findings are expected to widen the scope of the investigation, with the probe likely to be extended to the northern districts of the state.

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Meanwhile, police on Thursday arrested Aparna (24) of Kundaniyil House in Puthukkad near Vagamon, who is suspected to be one of the masterminds behind the racket.

According to investigators, Aparna is the partner of Muppiliraj, a native of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu and the first accused in the case. She is also the sister of the second accused, K S Arjun. Earlier, police had arrested Aneena Thessy, a native of Paravur in Kollam district, in connection with the case.

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Police said Muppiliraj and Aparna allegedly devised the plan to lure pregnant women from other states to Kerala through social media, promising them support before arranging to sell their babies after delivery.

The first complainant in the case, a woman from Assam, told investigators that the accused had contacted pregnant women through social media and facilitated their travel to Kerala.

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The investigation has also revealed that Aparna was in regular contact with Aneena Thessy, strengthening suspicions of an organised trafficking network operating across districts.

Aparna was taken into custody from a house at Theekkoy near Erattupetta.

The investigation is being led by K Sadan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pala.