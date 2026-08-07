Kerala continued to receive heavy rainfall on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts.

In view of the persistent rain, district collectors of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

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The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including anganwadis, professional colleges, tuition centres, coaching institutes, special classes and religious study centres in these districts.

There will not be any change in previously scheduled examinations and interviews.

IMD rain alerts on August 7, 2026.

However, residential educational institutions in Wayanad and Kannur have been exempted from the holiday. The Wayanad district collector has directed the heads of these institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students staying on campus.

Authorities in Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod clarified that all scheduled examinations will be held as planned despite the holiday.

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The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, forecasting heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of squally weather along and off the Kerala coast, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.

'Kallakkadal' warning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has renewed its 'Kallakkadal' (swell surge) warning for parts of the Kerala coast, cautioning residents and fishermen about the possibility of sea incursions due to high waves.

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According to INCOIS, waves measuring 1.1 to 1.5 metres are likely to hit coastal stretches from Kappil to Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappad to Edava in Kollam, and Chellanam to Azhikkal Jetty in Alappuzha until 11.30 am on Friday.

The agency urged fishermen and coastal residents to remain on high alert. People living in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to shift to safer locations if instructed by authorities.

INCOIS also advised against bringing fishing boats ashore during periods of strong waves, warning that both activities could be hazardous during the swell surge. Fishermen have been asked to secure boats and fishing equipment safely in harbours and maintain adequate spacing between vessels to prevent collisions.

The agency further urged the public to avoid beaches, sea-based recreational activities and coastal tourism until the warning is withdrawn. Residents have also been cautioned about the possibility of coastal erosion along vulnerable stretches.