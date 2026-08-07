Thodupuzha: Residents living near the Malankara reservoir in Idukki are in a state of panic after a massive oil slick, allegedly caused by chemical waste discharged from local factories, was spotted floating on the water. The reservoir is a critical source for several drinking water projects catering to thousands of families in the region.

The issue came to light in the morning when locals who bathed in the water complained of severe skin irritation and itching. Upon inspection, they discovered a thick layer of chemical residue and oil stretching for several kilometres across the water's surface.

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Police launch investigation

Following complaints from agitated locals, the police visited the site and launched a formal investigation to trace the source of the effluent discharge. Angry residents have alleged that factories operating close to the reservoir are exploiting the rising water levels, caused by recent heavy rains, to release toxic waste into the water body under the cover of night.

A recurring nightmare

This is not the first time the Malankara reservoir has faced severe chemical pollution. Residents noted that a similar incident occurred recently when the reservoir's surface was blanketed in a thick layer of white toxic foam. They are now calling on the Pollution Control Board and local authorities to install permanent monitoring systems and take strict action against the polluting industrial units to safeguard their primary source of drinking water.