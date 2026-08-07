A young researcher from Kerala has brought pride to her home state by securing the prestigious Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Fellowship, widely known as the Marie Curie Fellowship. Ann Sunny, a native of Nellankara in Thrissur, has been awarded the coveted fellowship, worth approximately ₹1.5 crore, to pursue advanced scientific research in Italy.

The first phase of her research will be hosted at Niccolo Cusano University in Rome. Ann's work focuses on bioceramics, with the aim of developing innovative treatments for bone-related rheumatic diseases—a critical area of medical science that could transform therapies for joint and bone disorders.

Ann Sunny / Photo: Special Arrangement

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An illustrious academic journey

Ann completed her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Sri Venkateswara College, affiliated with the University of Delhi, before pursuing her Master's degree at VIT Vellore. She is the daughter of Panakkal Tharu Sunny, an engineer based in Sharjah, and Advocate Linda, who resides in Nellankara, Thrissur.

About the Marie Curie Fellowship

The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Fellowships are among Europe's most prestigious and competitive research awards. They are offered under the European Union's flagship research and innovation programme, Horizon Europe, to support outstanding researchers from around the world by promoting international mobility and pioneering scientific research.

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The fellowship provides comprehensive financial support, covering research expenses, the researcher's salary, travel allowances and specialised training costs. The selection process is highly competitive, making the fellowship a recognition of exceptional academic excellence and research potential.