Transport Minister C P John on Friday assured the family of Shijin, the fisherman who went missing off the Muthalapozhi coast, that the search operation would continue until he is found. The assurance came after the minister met the family, bringing relief to the relatives who had earlier staged a protest alleging lapses in the government's search efforts.

The minister also announced that the search operation would be intensified by deploying 10 additional fishermen and reaffirmed the government's full support to the grieving family.

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According to a press note, the 10 fishermen, selected under the leadership of Father Santhosh, parish vicar of St Peter's Forane Church, possess extensive knowledge of the sea and local conditions. They will be temporarily inducted into the Collectorate-led search team to strengthen the ongoing operation.

The minister further assured that all proceedings related to the search would move forward without bureaucratic delays or procedural hurdles.

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Shijin, a resident of Anchuthengu, went missing on August 1 after the fishing boat he was on capsized in rough seas amid stormy weather. Search operations were launched soon after the incident. However, his family alleged serious shortcomings in the rescue effort and staged a protest outside the Coastal Police Station, demanding more effective search operations.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over the dangers associated with the Muthalapozhi stretch, often referred to as a "death trap" because of the frequent accidents reported in the area. Taking note of these concerns, the minister called for a thorough investigation into whether the breakwater stones had been laid after consulting the local fishing community.

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He also said the government's follow-up measures would address the concerns raised during the meeting to the satisfaction of both the fishermen's representatives and the council.

The minister assured that every possible measure would be taken to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The meeting was attended by around 15 people, including the Deputy Collector and the Deputy Director of Fisheries. It was also decided that the government and the local community would work together in addressing the issue.

The minister said the search operation would resume at 5.45 am on Saturday and that he would return to the site thereafter.