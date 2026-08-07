Kozhikode: A 43-year-old man from Feroke, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection at the Government Medical College Hospital here, has made a full recovery and has been discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The patient, who was admitted to the isolation ICU of the medical college on June 11 in a critical condition, returned home after recovering completely from the infection.

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Hospital authorities said the patient is now fully conscious and able to walk without assistance. His fever has completely subsided, and his memory has returned to normal. Scanning reports have also shown a significant improvement in the brain-related abnormalities detected earlier, doctors said.

The patient was initially undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode when samples were sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Kozhikode Government Medical College and the ICMR laboratory in Pune following suspicion of Nipah infection. The infection was confirmed on June 10, 2026, following which he was shifted to the medical college hospital.

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A special medical board was constituted at the hospital under the leadership of the principal and superintendent to monitor his treatment. Experts from various departments were involved in his care, and their recommendations were incorporated into the treatment plan.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan intervened to arrange Remdesivir, which was brought from Bahrain for the patient's treatment.

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The patient remained on ventilator support for nearly one-and-a-half months. As his condition improved, he was shifted from the isolation ICU to the transit ICU on July 4. After he began breathing independently, he was weaned off the ventilator and subsequently shifted to a regular room.