The visit of Transport Minister C P John, who on Friday will meet the protesting family of the fisherman who went missing off Muthalapozhi, has offered some relief, prompting them to call off their agitation.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a church representative said the minister's visit had renewed optimism and that they hoped the meeting with the families would help resolve their grievances.

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"Minister C P John is set to come, speak with the family and address their grievances. We have called off the protest as we are hoping for the best," he said.

According to the representative, the Deputy Director of Fisheries also arrived at the site and held discussions with the district collector on expediting the protesters' demands.

"Their response was not satisfactory, but they informed us that they are doing what they can," he said, referring to the Deputy Director.

Earlier, the family members of the missing fisherman Shijin, including his wife and mother, staged a protest outside the Coastal Police Station, alleging lapses in the government's search and rescue operations.

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Shijin's wife alleged that the search operation was short-lived and was called off within a minute or two because of rough seas. She questioned whether such an effort could even be described as a search operation. "They should answer. My children and I deserve justice," the grieving wife said, urging the authorities to intervene immediately.

The family also argued that, given the time that had elapsed since Shijin went missing, his body was more likely to have washed ashore near the rocks or groynes lining the coast. They urged the authorities to focus search efforts in those areas rather than continuing operations at sea.

Meanwhile, Father Eugene H Pereira of the Latin Catholic Church said that despite three meetings with the Fisheries Minister, the government had failed to take meaningful action. He also described the search and rescue operations as ineffective.

"They are not acting with the conscience that this is happening to people," he said, expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing rescue efforts.

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Responding to the family's allegations, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala assured that search operations were continuing despite the rough sea conditions. He also said the family's reaction should be viewed with empathy, as it stemmed from the immense pain and distress they were experiencing.

The Deputy Director of Fisheries remains at the site, while protesters are awaiting the arrival of Minister C P John at 5 pm. He is expected to meet the family and outline an action plan to address their concerns.

Shijin went missing on August 1 after the fishing boat he was on capsized off the Thiruvananthapuram coast amid rough seas and heavy rain.