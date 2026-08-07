Idukki: Kattappana police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter for nearly a year. The accused was taken into custody from Adimali and later produced before the Kattappana court, which remanded him in custody.

According to police, the abuse took place at the family’s rented residence and continued for about a year. The incident came to light after the girl disclosed the abuse during a counselling session at her school.

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Police said the accused was arrested after collecting scientific evidence related to the case, including the results of a medical examination. Further investigation is underway.