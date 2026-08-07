Thrissur: The family of Rijas (22), a native of Cheruvathani Desam, Anjoor, who died in a road accident on Sunday, has alleged that the occupants of a mini lorry intentionally rammed his motorcycle following an argument on the roadside at Puthukad. Rijas's friend Greeshma, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, sustained critical injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm at the Puthukad Signal Junction. Maanu, Rijas's father, who owns a fruit shop in Ettumanoor, told Onmanorama that dashcam footage from a car travelling ahead of the motorcycle indicates that the crash was intentional.

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"Rijas had an argument with the driver of the mini lorry earlier. Out of anger, they rammed the motorcycle at the signal. The car in front captured the incident on its dashcam," he alleged.

However, the Puthukad police said that their preliminary investigation suggests the incident was an accident. "So far, our probe indicates that it was an accident. The mini lorry hit the motorcycle and then lost control, crashing into four other vehicles. A bigger accident was avoided because the vehicles were stationary at the red signal," a police officer told Onmanorama.

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The officer said the police have collected CCTV footage from along the route travelled by both vehicles and, so far, have not found any evidence of a roadside argument. "Based on the manner in which the vehicles were being driven, it does not appear to be an intentional crash. However, considering the concerns raised by the family and relatives, we are investigating every possible angle," the officer said.

According to the FIR, the driver of the mini lorry drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and crashed into Rijas's motorcycle, throwing him and Greeshma onto the road on impact. Rijas was rushed to the nearby taluk hospital but was declared dead at 5.25 pm.

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The police have arrested the driver of the mini lorry and another man travelling in the vehicle. A case has been registered against them under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(b) (causing grievous hurt), and 106(1) (causing the death of a person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.