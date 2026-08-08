Kannur: In two separate incidents at the CRPF Recruit Training Centre in Peringome, Kannur, on Saturday, a Head Constable was found dead inside his quarters while a recruit trainee went missing from the camp. Peringome police have registered separate cases and launched investigations into both incidents.

In the first incident, Head Constable Hasan U H, 45, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the living room of his quarters at the CRPF camp. His colleagues found him between 7 am and 9 am and immediately cut the dhoti he had used to hang himself and brought him down. He was rushed to Peringome Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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"Hasan was staying alone in the quarters, and his colleagues are unaware of what led him to take such an extreme step," said an officer at the Peringome Police station.

Hasan, a native of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, was posted at the Peringome camp. According to police, his wife, who is a government employee, used to visit him and stay with him at least once every two weeks.

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"His family has been informed and is expected to arrive soon. The inquest and post-mortem will be conducted after they reach here. His body has been kept at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram," the officer added.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with inquiries into unnatural deaths. Further investigation is underway.

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In the second incident, 20-year-old recruit trainee Ahammed Hussain Majumdar, a native of Hailakandi in Assam, went missing from the same camp on Saturday morning.

According to police, fellow trainees saw him in the barracks around 4 am. The recruits are required to report at the training ground by 5.30 am. It was when they assembled at the ground that his absence was noticed.

Police said Majumdar had previously attempted to leave the camp without permission. He was later traced to Payyannur Railway Station and brought back to the training centre.

"Preliminary information suggests that the stress and strain of the training may have prompted him to leave the camp. A separate investigation is underway to trace him," the officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act, pertaining to missing persons, based on a complaint filed by Chacko T, a Sub-Inspector at the camp.