Kozhikode: Two Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees were killed after a bus travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru overturned near Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway early Saturday morning.

The deceased are both Kozhikode natives and have been identified as conductor N M Arun, from Kovoor, and driver Midhilesh, from Vellayil.

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The accident occurred around 6.40 am near Bidadi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to the police, the bus went out of control, hit a road signboard and overturned, leaving several passengers injured.

The scene of the accident where a KSRTC bus lost control and overturned near Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Photo: Special arrangement

Accoridng to Bidadi police, the conductor died on the spot and the driver who sustained serious injuries in the accident, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. But police are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased persons.

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The injured passengers were shifted to Rajarajeshwari Medical College Hospital and Kempegowda Hospital in Bidadi for treatment. Police said the condition of several of the injured passengers was reported to be serious.

The bus involved in the accident was ATC 129, operated by the KSRTC Kozhikode depot. Bidadi police have launched an investigation into the accident. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the number and condition of the injured are awaited.