A leopard that had been terrorising residents in Pathanapuram, Kollam, by attacking and killing domestic animals has finally been captured. The wild predator was caught in a cage strategically set up by the Kerala Forest Department in the Alimukku area, bringing immense relief to the local community.

The leopard caught in the cage. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Relief for Alimukku residents

The region had been on high alert over the last few days following a series of daring attacks by the leopard. Among the livestock killed were two goats belonging to an elderly resident named Shantha. Villagers also reported that several domestic dogs had vanished from various houses, suspected to have been preyed upon by the roaming predator.

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Following mounting complaints and rising anxiety among the villagers, forest officials placed a cage in the area to trap the feline. Following its successful capture, the Forest Department has initiated standard procedures to safely transport and relocate the leopard to a deep forest zone far from human settlements.