Kozhikode: Kunnamangalam police have seized around 12 kg of ganja from a vacant plot in Karanthur as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive under Operation Toofan.

The contraband was recovered during an inspection based on a tip-off received by a Special Branch police team. Six packets, each weighing around 2 kg, had been wrapped and tied together in a sack and concealed in thick bushes in the vacant plot.

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The seizure was carried out by a police team led by Kunnamangalam Inspector Kiran.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify those who concealed the ganja at the spot. Officials suspect that the consignment may have been brought for distribution in Kozhikode district and nearby areas, but those involved may have abandoned it after noticing police patrols amid intensified anti-drug checks under Operation Toofan.

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Medical College Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioner Pramod said efforts were under way to trace and arrest those behind the concealment of the contraband.