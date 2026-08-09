Kozhikode: A joint team of the Forest Department and the police intelligence wing seized an elephant tusk from a house at Palath near Narikkuni in Kozhikode district on Sunday and took five people into custody in connection with the seizure.

Forest officials said further details, including the origin of the tusk and the circumstances under which it was obtained, would emerge only after questioning the people in custody.

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The raid was conducted based on secret information received by the Forest Department. Officials suspect that the suspects were attempting to sell the tusk to another party and that negotiations over the deal were underway when the team carried out the raid.

The Forest Department has launched an investigation into how the suspects came into possession of the tusk, which is believed to be worth lakhs of rupees.