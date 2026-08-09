Soon after the Kerala Police arrested fugitive history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala warned that those threatening public safety and Kerala’s peaceful environment would not be spared, describing Ayanki’s fate as a lesson for anti-social elements.

“Anyone who threatens the public will have no place in Kerala. This is not a land of goons; it is a land of people who want to live in peace. The experience Ayanki has faced should serve as a lesson to those who think they can challenge the system. The government is committed to dealing firmly with such elements and ensuring the peaceful life of the public,” Chennithala said.

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He warned that stringent action would be taken against notorious goons and anti-social elements attempting to disrupt public life, particularly during the Onam season. “No one should think they can threaten or disturb public life during the festive season,” he said.

Chennithala said every police station maintains a list of history-sheeters, anti-social elements, KAAPA offenders and goons within its jurisdiction and that they remain under close surveillance.

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He also said political backing would not shield such individuals from legal action. “None is above the law, and no one will be allowed to threaten the law,” he said.

Referring to comments made by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leader M V Jayarajan, who did not defend Ayanki, Chennithala stated that he doubted anyone would still support him after his arrest.

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Ayanki was arrested by the Kerala Police in Kannur on Sunday morning. He had been on the run after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered over alleged threats against the Kothamangalam Station House Officer. He had subsequently issued threatening remarks against Chennithala and allegedly abused Chief Minister V D Satheesan on social media.