Kannur: Former DYFI activist and history-sheeter Arjun Ayanki, who had been absconding in connection with cases registered against him, was arrested in Kannur on Sunday after police traced him to a flat.

Ayanki had been on the run after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered over alleged threats against the Kothamangalam Station House Officer. He had subsequently challenged Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on social media.

Police reportedly received a tip-off from an autorickshaw driver who had dropped Ayanki at his lawyer's residence. Suspecting that the passenger was Ayanki, the driver alerted the police. Officers subsequently checked CCTV footage and confirmed his identity before moving to the flat where he was staying.

The Kannur Cyber Police had registered a case based on Ayanki's social-media posts challenging the Home Minister. The development came amid an intensified police search for him following a series of posts and messages allegedly targeting police officers.

Gold-smuggling case brought him to public attention

Ayanki, a native of Kannur, first came into the spotlight in 2021 in connection with the gold-smuggling probe linked to the Ramanattukara road accident, in which five people were killed. Customs had summoned him for questioning after the arrest of a carrier who was allegedly carrying 2.33 kg of gold that was to be handed over to Ayanki. Investigators also cited audio messages that allegedly indicated his links with gold-smuggling groups.

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Ayanki, however, said in a Facebook post that he had not been a CPM or DYFI member or involved in their activities for more than three years, and that his social-media interventions were personal.

Customs subsequently arrested him in connection with the Karipur airport gold-smuggling case. Ayanki's political background also attracted attention during the investigation.

Meenakshipuram robbery case

In 2023, Ayanki was arrested in Pune by the Meenakshipuram police in connection with the alleged abduction and robbery of a gold merchant in Palakkad.

According to the police case, a gang intercepted a private bus at Sooryapara in Meenakshipuram on March 26, 2023, and allegedly abducted the gold merchant, assaulted him and took away 75 sovereigns of gold, money and a mobile phone. Police described Ayanki as the key conspirator in the case.

The latest arrest in May

The latest chain of cases began with a police operation at a resort near Punnekkad in Kothamangalam on May 3. During a pre-dawn raid conducted under 'Operation Steel Bird', police arrested Ayanki and five associates, alleging that they had assembled to plan criminal activities. Ayanki subsequently spent 21 days in judicial custody before being released on conditional bail.

After his release, Ayanki allegedly posted a series of messages targeting the Kothamangalam SHO and his family. Police registered a case against him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to alleged sexual harassment, defamation and criminal intimidation, besides Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act.

The Kerala High Court rejected Ayanki's anticipatory bail plea on August 3, observing that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and that his custodial interrogation was necessary. The court also noted the possibility of his influencing witnesses or interfering with the investigation.

While evading arrest, Ayanki allegedly sent an abusive voice message to the investigating officer and later posted it publicly on social media. Oonnukal police subsequently registered another case under Sections 351(2) and 296(b) of the BNS for alleged criminal intimidation and obscene conduct.

Ayanki then intensified his social-media campaign, including a Facebook post challenging Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to order a reinvestigation into the case against him and his associates. He alleged that the case had been fabricated and challenged the minister to take action against the police officer concerned if a reinvestigation established his innocence.

Police subsequently stepped up efforts to trace him, while his associates were booked for allegedly helping him evade arrest.