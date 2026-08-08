Kozhikode: The local-level action council protesting against poultry-waste processing company Fresh Cut Organics Pvt Ltd at Ambayathode in Thamarassery ended its protest on Saturday night following discussions between representatives of the action council, the company management and Kattippara Grama Panchayat.

The meeting reached a consensus that the company would not resume operations until the court delivers its final decision on the complaint related to the facility.

MLAs P K Firoz, C K Kasim, and M A Rasaq, along with senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M K Muneer, attended the discussion held in Thamarassery.

On Thursday, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued a closure notice to the company following complaints from local residents that waste from the plant had been discharged into the river during the recent floods. However, the Kerala High Court stayed the closure order on Friday, observing that the KSPCB had issued the notice without conducting an inspection of the facility.

Following the High Court order, the local action council resumed its protest on Thursday and began a blockade in front of the company’s gate. MLAs P K Firos and C K Kasim had joined the protest.

Local residents have been protesting against the facility for more than seven years. In October 2025, a protest turned violent after residents blocked a lorry transporting poultry waste to the plant. Police intervened, leading to clashes, and the plant was reportedly set on fire.

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Although the Kattippara Grama Panchayat had cancelled the company’s licence, the facility later obtained approval from higher authorities. The situation surrounding waste management worsened further after heavy rain in the region last week caused the river to overflow.

Babu Kudukkil, chairman of the action council, said the company management has agreed not to resume operations until the court delivers its final verdict on the complaint. He added that the company representatives have also agreed to consider relocating the facility and exploring an out-of-court settlement, as the legal battle could continue for several years.