In the middle of a torrential downpour, a pregnant woman from Vagamon stood stranded on a flooded roadside in Pala, desperately gesturing for help. As the rain poured, several vehicles sped past, completely ignoring her family's frantic pleas. Just when all hope seemed lost, a car pulled over. Behind the wheel was a real-life guardian angel—Litty Joy, a nurse working in the gynaecology department at Mar Sleeva Medicity Palai.

Litty Joy: The compassionate nurse who went beyond the call of duty

Realising the gravity of the situation and seeing the woman writhe in severe pain, Litty did not hesitate for a second. She helped the woman and her anxious family into her car and rushed them to Mar Sleeva Medicity. Within 45 minutes of their arrival, the woman safely delivered a healthy baby girl.

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Remarkably, Litty did not boast about her heroic act to anyone. Since she was off duty the following day, she returned to work only a day later. The heartwarming incident only came to light when the recovering mother and her family spotted Litty in the ward. They were astonished to find that their saviour was a nurse from the very department where the mother was admitted. It was only then that the family realised their quiet hero was actually an angel from the hospital itself.

How the dramatic night unfolded

On the night of 2 November, around 9:00 pm, Litty finished her shift and headed towards her accommodation in Mutholy. However, noticing severe waterlogging in the area, she decided to change routes and drive to her family home in Kuruppanthara, about 25 km away. While taking a detour near Cherpunkal, she spotted a family standing on the roadside in the pouring rain, desperately trying to flag down passing vehicles.

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Quick thinking saves lives

Litty stopped her car to investigate. The family explained that they were Vagamon natives living in a rented house in Cherpunkal, and the pregnant woman needed to reach her hospital in Kottayam, where she had been undergoing treatment. They had been waiting in the rain for quite some time, but no one had stopped to help.

Although Litty initially intended to drive them to their hospital in Kottayam, she quickly noticed that the woman's labour pains were worsening by the minute. Realising the danger of driving long distance in the torrential rain, Litty made a split-second decision to head directly to the nearby Mar Sleeva Medicity instead. After safely admitting the woman to the emergency department, Litty quietly slipped away and drove home to Kuruppanthara.

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Honours for the exemplary nurse

The management of Mar Sleeva Medicity, alongside the grateful family, later gathered to felicitate Litty Joy for her exemplary presence of mind and timely intervention. Litty, who belongs to the Kalayanthanam family in Manjoor South, was praised for upholding the highest values of her profession. The hospital's Managing Director and CEO Fr Mathew Thekkel, Associate Directors Dr Joseph Karikulam, Fr Jose Keeranchira, Fr Gervasis Anithottathil, Fr Mathew Chennat, and Fr Mathew Thuruthippallil, along with Chief Nursing Officer Shini Thomas and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Subi Mathew, were present during the ceremony to appreciate her selfless deed.