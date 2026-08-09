Two sisters died in a bike crash in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The deceased, Shanta (72) and Vijayamma (41), were on their way to the temple when the accident occurred.

The bike rider was speeding along the Thiruvallam-Enchakkal bypass road when the accident occurred. According to the police, the driver was driving in a rash and negligent way when the accident occurred. The impact was so severe that both the sisters were thrown in opposite directions. The driver has also been injured.

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Eyewitnesses say that cases of such accidents have become common in the area. With people crossing the bypass road without caution, the number of accidents have increased significantly.

The Poonthura police have registered an FIR under sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with criminal liability for dangerous and negligent driving on public roads. Section 281 penalises rash or negligent driving that endangers life (punishable by up to six months in prison, a fine up to ₹1,000, or both), while Section 106(1) addresses causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide, carrying a penalty of up to five years' imprisonment and a fine