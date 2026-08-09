Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police on Sunday detained RSS ideologue and political commentator T G Mohandas over alleged hate speech targeting students who staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Mohandas was detained after police conducted a search at his home in Mattancherry, Ernakulam. According to the Thiruvananthapuram Special Branch ACP, he will be brought to the capital for questioning, following which his arrest will be formally recorded.

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Mohandas allegedly made the remarks in videos uploaded to his YouTube channel, in which he said students protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar should be shot dead.

According to police, the accused made the remarks with the intention and knowledge of disturbing public peace and order and inciting unrest.

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The FIR states that videos uploaded on July 24 and 25 also contained derogatory remarks against the protesters. Investigators allege that the content was intended to create fear and panic among those participating in the protest and disturb public peace and tranquillity.

In the videos, Mohandas allegedly said a curfew should be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of the protest venue and that authorities should open fire after asking the protesters to disperse three times. He also allegedly said several protesters should be killed or dismembered and their bodies taken to hospitals.

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The case was registered following a complaint filed by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) with the Kerala Home Minister and Director General of Police (DGP).

Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, invoking sections related to promoting enmity, cyber offences and causing public nuisance.