Idukki: Tamil Nadu authorities have triggered controversy by allegedly flying a drone without prior permission and recording visuals of the Mullaperiyar canal and the Periyar forest area during an event to divert water to Tamil Nadu for agricultural purposes. Following the incident, the Forest Department has launched an inquiry into the matter.

Tamil Nadu began drawing water for agricultural needs on Saturday. Officials who arrived for the ceremony reportedly used a drone to capture aerial footage of the Mullaperiyar canal and the surrounding forest area, including the shutter through which water is diverted to Tamil Nadu.

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As the area falls within the Periyar Tiger Reserve, the use of drones and other camera equipment for filming is subject to restrictions and requires prior permission from the Forest Department. Restrictions are also in place on filming in areas associated with the Mullaperiyar dam without the permission of the police and Forest Department.

The use of the drone came to the attention of Kerala authorities after the footage was later posted on the social media account of Periyakulam MLA G Sabari Ayyankar.

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Thek­kady Range Officer Francis M Yohannan said a detailed report on the incident would be submitted within two days, as directed by the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. He added that since the matter involves the two states, further action is likely to be taken only after examining the legal aspects of the incident.

Tamil Nadu officials, however, reportedly explained that the drone was used as part of security arrangements for those attending the event, including Theni MP Thanga Tamilselvan.

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A similar incident in 2019, when drone footage of the Mullaperiyar canal and forest area was recorded, had triggered controversy. Following the incident, the Forest Department and police had imposed stringent restrictions on the use of drones and filming in the area.