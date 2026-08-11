In a major crackdown on contraband, the Kollam police have intercepted a massive shipment of banned tobacco products at Chavara in Kerala's Kollam district. Officers seized 163 bags containing 2,93,400 packets of tobacco smuggled in a container lorry. A native of Kottukad, identified as Naushad, was arrested.

According to police, the contraband was sourced directly from Delhi. To evade law enforcement, Naushad resorted to an ingenious disguise. He officially declared the cargo as imported stainless steel utensils and stacked boxes of kitchenware near the container's opening. The massive haul of banned tobacco products was hidden behind this wall of steel pots and pans at the back of the lorry.

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The operation was foiled following a tip-off received by the police, who intercepted the vehicle before the contraband could reach local distribution networks. Initial investigation revealed that this was not Naushad's first attempt, as he had successfully smuggled tobacco into the state using similar methods in the past. The police added that the syndicate specifically targeted school and college students across Kollam and neighbouring districts.