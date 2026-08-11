Kasaragod: BJP National Executive Committee member P K Krishnadas on Tuesday alleged that the V D Satheesan government's position that Vande Mataram would not be sung in its entirety posed a threat to national unity and amounted to sowing the seeds for another partition.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP district office in Kasaragod, Krishnadas sought to drive a wedge between the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He alleged that the Congress, with its long association with the freedom movement, had "completely surrendered" to the Muslim League.

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Krishnadas also described the opposition bloc INDIA's claim of supporting students' rights and protests as hypocritical. He said the positions taken by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership on the Jharkhand agitation and the protest in front of the Kerala Secretariat exposed this contradiction.

Alleging that the state government was indifferent to the concerns of job seekers, Krishnadas said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had not even been willing to hold talks with PSC rank holders who have been protesting in the state. Despite several serious allegations, the government had not ordered an inquiry into the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), he said. This, according to Krishnadas, showed that both political fronts in Kerala were no different when it came to addressing the concerns of youth and students.

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Krishnadas also clarified that the BJP state core committee meeting had not discussed the utilisation of legislators' development funds. The discussions, he said, were focused on preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Kasaragod district president M L Ashwini, district general secretary P R Sunil and district vice president P Ramesh were also present at the press conference.