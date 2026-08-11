Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the State Information Commission directing the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) to disclose records related to the recruitment examination conducted for the Planning Board.

Justice Murali Purushothaman issued the interim order on a petition filed by the KPSC, its Public Information Officer (PIO) and Appellate Authority, challenging the Commission's direction to disclose the marks secured by the rank holders in the written examination and interview, along with the experience certificates of the first and second-ranked candidates.

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The case stems from an RTI application filed by Shyam Krishnan K, who secured third rank in the selection process for the post of Chief (Industry & Infrastructure Division).

In response to his application, the KPSC's Public Information Officer said the rank list for the common examination had not yet been finalised and, therefore, the marks obtained by the candidates could not be disclosed at that stage. Regarding the experience certificates, Shyam was asked to remit the prescribed fee for obtaining the documents.

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He subsequently filed a statutory appeal before the Appellate Authority, which rejected his plea. Shyam then approached the State Information Commission with a second appeal, following which the Commission directed the KPSC to disclose the requested information.

The KPSC, its Public Information Officer and Appellate Authority challenged the Commission's order before the High Court.

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After hearing the petition, the Court admitted the case and issued notice to Shyam, who has been arrayed as the first respondent. The standing counsel for the State Information Commission took notice on its behalf.

The matter has been posted to September 10 for further consideration.

(With Live Law inputs)