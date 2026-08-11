Thrissur: The car of an LLB student that plunged into a river in Thrissur was finally found almost a week later on Tuesday after being swept away by strong currents following an accident.

The incident occurred around 1am on Wednesday at Kachakkadavu in Madavakkara. Nissaan, a native of Mandalamkunnu near Chavakkad, was driving to his college in Aluva when the car veered off the road and plunged into the river. Nissaan, who is pursuing LLB at a private college in Aluva, had a miraculous escape.

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The vehicle was subsequently carried away by the strong river currents. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and scuba-diving teams searched for nearly five and a half hours but failed to locate it. The search was later called off due to adverse weather conditions and strong underwater currents.

As the water level receded, people who had come to the area for fishing spotted the car in the river. It was located around 200 metres from the accident site.

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Local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel then used ropes to pull the vehicle ashore.