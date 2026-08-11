Mananthavady: Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, the legendary seed conservator from Wayanad, has been selected as the recipient of the first Oommen Chandy Memorial Agricultural Award for his outstanding contributions to farming. To mark the achievement, Minister T Siddique visited Raman at his residence in Kammana to extend his heartfelt congratulations and officially invite the veteran farmer and his family to the award ceremony.

The award will be presented during the state-level Farmers' Day (Chingam 1) celebrations organised by the Department of Agriculture in Ernakulam. Chief Minister VD Satheesan is scheduled to present the prestigious accolade to Cheruvayal Raman during the event.

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An award for sustainable legacy

The Oommen Chandy Memorial Agricultural Award, which includes a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a plaque, and a citation, is a recognition of Raman's lifelong dedication to preserving indigenous rice varieties. The minister noted that choosing Raman for this inaugural award, which honours the legacy of the late former chief minister, is a matter of great pride.

The selection was made unanimously by a high-level committee comprising the Additional Chief Secretary, the Special Secretary of Agriculture, and the Director of Agriculture. The committee recognised Raman's organic lifestyle and his deep, unadulterated bond with nature and the soil.

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Gratitude and respect

Expressing his joy, Cheruvayal Raman stated that receiving an award named after Oommen Chandy, a leader he held in high personal regard, was deeply emotional and gratifying. The minister was accompanied during the visit by MLA Usha Vijayan, Mananthavady Block Panchayat President Meenakshi Raman, and other local representatives.