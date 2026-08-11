Crucial road widening works on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar are facing severe bottlenecks as illegal wayside shops continue to reclaim the road margins. This rapid resurgence in encroachment comes after the official eviction drive ground to a halt midway, allowing violators to set up new structures and disrupt the ongoing highway development.

Currently, the stretch from the Headworks Dam to Second Mile is seeing a daily influx of makeshift kiosks and commercial structures. While the highway expansion project is progressing in the phase between Second Mile and Munnar, these new encroachments have actively obstructed construction crews and machinery.

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Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway project in jeopardy

Just a year ago, following a stringent directive from the Kerala HC, the administrative authorities had cleared the entire stretch between Second Mile and the Headworks Dam. However, with follow-up monitoring being virtually non-existent, at least 12 new illegal shops have recently surfaced on the very same cleared lands, mocking the judicial mandate.

Previously, a coordinated squad comprising NH authorities and the Revenue Department had executed a major eviction drive, dismantling more than 150 unauthorised roadside shops along the busy stretch from Old Munnar to Bodimettu. While that phase was hailed as a success, the second phase of the demolition drive was abruptly halted.

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Political interference halts eviction drive

Local reports indicate that the second phase of the drive, aimed at completely freeing the highway margins from encroachers, was suspended due to intense pressure and protests from local political leaders. Taking advantage of this administrative retreat, encroachers have returned in full force to the highway flanks.

The stagnation of the eviction drive has caused widespread frustration among regular commuters and tourists, who warn that the newly widened segments of this key route will soon be reduced to chaotic bottlenecks if the authorities do not intervene immediately to enforce the HC ruling.