Angamaly: 55-year-old Vattaparambu Kavalippadan Shiny proved that age was just a number when she donned the uniform and shared the classroom with her daughter Angel. In a rare and beautiful moment of shared achievement, the mother - daughter duo received their degrees in social work at the same venue. It was for the first time in the history of the noted DIST College in Angamaly that a mother and daughter were graduating on the same day. While her contemporaries were retiring from their jobs, Shiny managed to land the job as a PRO at the Prudent College through campus recruitment. Meanwhile, Angel is preparing for her PhD studies.

Shiny recalls her first day in college as exciting. Her classmates mistook her for a parent who had accompanied her ward to the classroom. Shiny then told them that she was a student and also a parent, pointing at Angel. She was thrilled to wear the same uniform as her daughter’s and attend classes with her.

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Meanwhile, Angel was a bit sceptical in the beginning about sitting in the same classroom with her mother. But, Shiny quickly matched their energy and vibed with the youngsters. Angel says that not every child gets the chance to become their mother’s classmate. She also revealed that they chide each other when one is lazy and does not revise the lessons at home.

Shiny confesses that she had struggled to gather writing pace, especially during the exams. While her classmates completed the exams on time, Shiny had a to leave a few questions unanswered. She even failed two papers in the first semester, which dampened her spirits a bit. It was her husband Naijo Abraham, lovingly called Mashu by Shiny, who encouraged her to overcome laziness and go to college. He took up a major share of the household chores so that Shiny could attend college without feeling tired or worn. Naijo, his mother Rosy Abraham and kids Ansteen and Angel kept reassuring her that she has the potential to achieve anything. With renewed energy, Shiny started going to college and was determined to achieve success.

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Shiny used to give counselling to school students as part of Fr. Davis Chirammel Charitable Trust’s Parivarthan Project. She decided to pursue studies when she felt that she could engage more in society if she had professional skills. Shiny attributes her success and academic achievement to the incredible support and encouragement of college principal Fr Dr John Mangalath, vice principals Fr. Joseph Thadathil and Fr Mathew Maliyekkal, class animator Fr John Kollakattil and head of the department of social work Dr MS Aneesh.