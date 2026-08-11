Deep in the quiet neighbourhood of Kurumulloor near Athirampuzha, Kottayam, sits an architectural marvel that challenges conventional single-storey living. Owned by businessman Unnikrishnan and his family, this sprawling 6000 sq ft residence is built on a lush 40-cent plot, offering a masterclass in blending contemporary design with traditional elements.

The walkable sloped roof

Without a doubt, the defining feature of this magnificent house is its floor-to-ceiling sloped elevation. Designed in a dramatic sloped fashion, the concrete roof is layered with traditional clay tiles, stretching all the way down to touch the ground. This clever layout allows one to literally walk up the exterior of the house onto the roof, which has been beautifully transformed into a cosy courtyard space. From every angle, the property reveals a new and fascinating architectural perspective, sitting elegantly alongside the family's 50-year-old ancestral home.

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Curated landscapes and privacy walls

The expansive landscaping matches the home's grand interiors. A neatly paved tar road acts as a driveway, winding through a manicured lawn carpeted with pearl grass. Structurally, a dramatic sloped wall wrapped in natural stone cladding sweeps from the roof down to the ground. This feature, built alongside sturdy brickwork, acts as a privacy barrier while giving the structure a dramatic, sculptural silhouette. The car porch continues this design, showcasing a sleek cantilevered roof with wooden panelling underneath.

Intelligent zoning and open-concept living

Step inside through the grand nine-foot-tall double teak wood door, and you are welcomed into a meticulously planned interior. The house is divided into public, semi-public, and private zones, ensuring that visitors can be entertained in the formal living area without disrupting the household's privacy. Beautiful customised furniture adds elegance to this zone. Moving deeper into the semi-public area, the home transitions into an expansive open-plan family living and dining space designed with soaring double-height ceilings that enhance the feeling of space.

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Natural skylights and heritage-inspired floors

A serene pooja space featuring a gorgeous hand-painted mural of Dakshinamurthy sits beneath a massive skylight. During the day, sunlight floods this area, completely eliminating the need for artificial lighting. The flooring is another talking point, featuring a masterful combination of materials. Handmade tiles delineate the corridors, while the rest of the living spaces feature rich Kota stone from Jaipur, finished in a mix of smooth mirror and textured leather finishes.

Water conservation and outdoor leisure

The outdoors are as functional as they are beautiful. The property features a historic 50-year-old pond that has been carefully restored. The home's entire roof runoff is funnelled directly into this pond to recharge the local water table, making it a sustainable marvel. Surrounding the pond is a spacious deck area designed for family gatherings and weekend parties.

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Luxury bedrooms with smart mezzanine floors

Culinary duties are managed in an elegant island-themed kitchen styled with multiwood and premium laminate cabinets. The private wing features five grand ensuite bedrooms, each complete with dedicated dressing areas. One of the guest bedrooms intelligently utilises its high ceiling to incorporate a cosy mezzanine floor—perfect as extra sleeping quarters or a quiet study room. Another bedroom seamlessly merges with the sloped roof architecture, featuring a tiny internal courtyard nestled right under the sloping wall.