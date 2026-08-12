Kozhikode: The management of controversial poultry-waste processing company Fresh Cut Organics Pvt Ltd at Ambayathode in Thamarassery has initiated steps to relocate the facility to a new site, following assurances of support from the state government.

The move comes after sustained protests by a local action council against the company’s operations. A recent meeting involving people’s representatives, Kattippara Grama Panchayat authorities and the company management discussed the possibility of shifting the facility to a location where its operations would not cause inconvenience to local residents.

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The meeting was attended by MLAs P K Firoz, C K Kasim and M A Razaq apart from senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M K Muneer. The MLAs reportedly assured the management that the government would extend support for relocation if the company decided to move to a suitable location.

According to sources, the company has begun preliminary procedures for shifting the unit from Ambayathode and has held initial discussions regarding a new site.

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The development follows a recent closure notice issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) after local residents complained that waste from the facility had entered the river during the recent floods. The Kerala High Court later stayed the closure order, observing that the KSPCB had issued the notice without conducting an inspection of the facility.

Following the court’s order, the local action council launched a protest and began a blockade in front of the company’s gate. The protest was later called off after a consensus was reached at a meeting that the company would not resume operations until the court delivers its final decision on the complaint concerning the facility.

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Local residents have been protesting against the plant for more than seven years. In October 2025, tensions escalated when residents blocked a lorry carrying poultry waste to the facility. Police intervened, resulting in clashes, and the plant was set on fire.

Although the Kattippara Grama Panchayat had earlier cancelled the company’s licence, the facility subsequently obtained approval from higher authorities. Concerns over waste management intensified further after heavy rains in the region two weeks ago caused the river to overflow.

Babu Kudukkil, chairman of the action council, welcomed the management’s decision to relocate the facility.

“Local residents cannot allow such a company to function in an area where hundreds of families live. Since the government has promised support, the company can shift the plant to a new location within a few months,” he said.