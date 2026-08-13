Kozhikode: An egg-pelting incident involving a Kerala RTC deluxe bus on the Mysuru–Bengaluru Expressway on Wednesday midnight has raised fresh questions over the cause of the fatal KSRTC bus accident that occurred at the same stretch near Bidadi in Karnataka last week.

The possibility that the earlier accident may also have been triggered by eggs being pelted at the bus is now being examined by the KSRTC as part of its ongoing investigation.

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On August 8, a KSRTC super deluxe bus travelling from Kozhikode to Bengaluru overturned on the expressway near Bidadi, killing the driver, Midhilesh, and conductor N M Arun.

A post-accident inquiry by the KSRTC found that the bus was in good mechanical condition and that Midhilesh had a good service record. The inquiry also found that the driver had received adequate rest before beginning the journey. With no apparent mechanical issue or fatigue-related concern identified, investigators are now examining whether an external factor could have contributed to the crash.

The scene of the accident where a KSRTC bus lost control and overturned near Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. File Photo: Special arrangement.

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The latest incident involving another Kerala-bound KSRTC bus has added to the suspicion. The latest incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday, when unidentified persons allegedly threw eggs at the front windscreen of the KSRTC’s ATC 142 Deluxe bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kasaragod. The bus belongs to the KSRTC’s Kasaragod unit.

The egg attack reportedly obstructed the driver’s vision, creating a potentially dangerous situation on the busy expressway. The driver managed to control the bus and avoid an accident. The incident assumes significance as it occurred within a radius of about two kilometres from the spot where a KSRTC bus overturned last week.

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In the wake of the latest incident, Kerala Transport Minister C P John has directed KSRTC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry, including the possibility that the incidents were deliberate acts intended to obstruct drivers’ vision and cause accidents. KSRTC authorities have begun examining the route taken by the bus, the exact location of the attack and reports of similar incidents in the area. The special team already investigating the August 8 crash is also looking into whether egg pelting could have caused the driver to lose control of the bus.

KSRTC authorities have informed that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. It has also made it clear that strict legal action will be initiated if the investigation establishes that the incidents were deliberate acts of sabotage.

According to a senior official at the KSRTC Kozhikode depot, the corporation has received a voice message from a staff member of the bus that came under attack on Wednesday night. “There have been several similar incidents of eggs being pelted at trucks, cars and buses on the expressway. Naturally, we can also investigate this angle in connection with the cause of the KSRTC accident last week,” the official said.