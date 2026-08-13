A Kottayam native has been arrested by the Kasaragod cyber crime police for allegedly swindling over ₹13.16 lakh from a woman residing in Uduma, Kasaragod, by promising to expedite her divorce proceedings. The accused, identified as Antony Vincent, a native of Anikkad in Kottayam, was arrested at Thenmala in Kollam.

According to the police, the fraudulent activities took place between 17 September 2025 and 2 January 2026. The accused befriended the victim, who was estranged from her husband, through Facebook and gradually gained her trust. Over the course of several months, he convinced her that he could help fast-track her divorce through the High Court. He also claimed that he could perform special spiritual rituals (pujas) to resolve her marital and personal issues.

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Believing his false promises, the woman transferred a total of ₹13,16,731 to the accused in multiple transactions. After realising she had been duped, the victim filed a complaint with the police.

How the police tracked him down

Following the complaint, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Kasaragod Cyber Crime Police Inspector in-charge P Nalinakshan. The team, comprising SI Savyasachi, ASIs PK Ranjith Kumar, M Dileesh, and Prashanth, and Civil Police Officers Sawad Ashraf and Vipin, tracked the suspect down with technical assistance from the cyber cell and placed him under arrest.