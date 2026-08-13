Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, probing alleged malpractices related to examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), will register yet another case within a couple of weeks. More cases will follow, according to sources.

A case was recently filed over the fraud in the Planning Commission Chief-level post examination and the next case will be registered based on the findings of a preliminary investigation carried out by SIT after some candidates submitted complaints over another PSC test, the sources said, adding that more cases would be registered as the investigation progresses.

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During its probe, the SIT came across evidence of the role of certain PSC officials in exam frauds. As per evidence gathered so far, PSC officials had enabled tampering of exam results by manipulating the valuation process of answer papers.

The SIT team inspected documents at the PSC headquarters, and the investigation is being carried out with the assistance of cyber experts. Among the matters checked by SIT is the process involved in awarding onscreen marks in online tests. The inspection will continue over the coming days.

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Sources said the documents related to the Planning Commission Chief-level post exam fraud would be presented before the court soon. As the SIT did not mention any names in the first information report (FIR), the report submitted before the court would include the names of the accused.

Chairman under the scanner

The SIT has launched an investigation against the PSC Chairman also in the exam scam, following multiple complaints it received against him. “A preliminary investigation to collect evidence is taking place at present. Further probe and interrogation of the Chairman will be conducted if SIT finds that the complaints against the Chairman are not baseless,” said the sources.