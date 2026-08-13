A golden spectacle in Mekkorava

The scenic landscapes of Narokkavu Mekkorava in Edakkara have undergone a stunning transformation, blanketed in vibrant shades of gold. Local farmer PK Muhammed, hailing from Mamankara, has successfully cultivated an entire acre of sunflowers, creating a breathtaking visual treat for locals and passersby alike. With nearly all the plants bursting into full bloom, the farm has fast become a local sensation.

An experimental venture yields sweet success

What started as a trial project has blossomed into a roaring agricultural success. Muhammed embarked on this sunflower cultivation on an experimental basis to test the soil and climatic suitability of the region. Encouraged by the excellent yield and the healthy bloom, he is now planning to organise a much larger cultivation in the upcoming season.

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Welcoming visitors and local recognition

As interest in the picturesque field grows, Muhammed shared plans to open the farm to the public. If the dry weather remains favourable without unexpected rains, visitors will soon be allowed to enter the field to experience the golden view up close. The initiative has also garnered significant praise from local authorities. Vazhikkad panchayat president Ramlath Neythakkodan, ward member Pathumma Ismail, standing committee chairman Varghese Babu, along with Saji Mathew, Fousiya Mankayil, and Rubeena Madathil, recently visited the farm to appreciate the farmer's hard work and discuss prospects for boosting agricultural tourism in the area.