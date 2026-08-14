Kannur: A 25-year-old trainee nurse from Kollam district was found dead in her room at a working women's hostel in Thalassery on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aleena Sabu, a native of Ashtamudi in Thrikkaruva panchayat of Kollam district. Thalassery Town Police registered a case of unnatural death in the early hours of Friday and have begun an investigation.

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Aleena completed her BSc in nursing at the Institute of Nursing Sciences and Research, attached to the Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery. After her course, she joined the Tely Medical Centre in Thalassery as a trainee nurse, the hospital manager said. She was receiving a stipend while awaiting clearance of one subject.

For the past five years, during her college days and after joining the hospital, she has been staying at the Sree Gnanodaya Yogam Working Women's Hostel near Temple Gate at Thiruvangad, said Ajesh K, a former Thalassery councillor.

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After her duty on Monday, Aleena went home, said Ajesh. She returned to Thalassery by Netravati Express around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, he said. "But her family members could not reach her on Thursday evening. By 8.40 pm, inmates broke down the door and saw her hanging," said Ajesh, who was among those who took her to the Thalassery General Hospital. The doctors declared her dead.

Thalassery police said they were informed of the incident around 11.45 pm on Thursday.

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Aleena was the eldest of three children of Jiji Mary and Sabu, a house painter, at Ashtamudi. Her younger sister Alfia and younger brother Albin are also pursuing nursing courses in Bengaluru, said Valsala John, their aunt and Thrikkaruva panchayat member.

Valsala said Aleena had visited home for a short break earlier this week. "I can't speak more. She was my brother's daughter," she said, as the family struggled to come to terms with the loss.

Sabu and three relatives reached Thalassery Friday morning to receive Aleena's body after the autopsy.