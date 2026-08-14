As India prepares to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day, the Father of the Nation's statue at Pathanamthitta Central Junction is set to witness the festivities in a state of literal sightlessness. Weeks after a thief made off with the iconic round-framed spectacles of the Mahatma Gandhi bust, local authorities are yet to replace them or track down the culprits.

What makes the theft particularly embarrassing is the constant security presence in the area. A traffic police officer is stationed at the busy central junction day and night, and the local police station is less than 100 metres away. Yet, miscreants managed to scale the pedestal undetected, steal the delicate metal-framed spectacles, and mockingly drape a garland around the statue's hand.

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Police turn a blind eye

While local residents and commuters immediately noticed the distinct change in the Mahatma's expression without his signature glasses, the police have seemingly turned a blind eye. Activists point out that a basic scan of the nearby CCTV footage would easily identify the culprits, but no official investigation has been launched so far.

A landmark neglected

The statue, installed by the Junior Chamber International, has long been a focal point for national events in the town. Local organisations recently offered floral tributes at the monument to mark Quit India Day, but neither the civil administration nor any community groups have stepped forward to install a new pair of spectacles ahead of the national celebrations.