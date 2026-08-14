Thiruvananthapuram: Crucial railway development projects in Kerala, including the Alappuzha track doubling, the Palakkad bypass, and the long-delayed Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail line, have hit a roadblock due to the sluggish pace of land acquisition by the state revenue department. Despite repeated pleas from the railway authorities to expedite the process, administrative inertia continues to stall progress on these vital transport corridors.

The railways had formally requested the state government to appoint dedicated nodal officers to oversee and speed up land acquisition in Alappuzha and Palakkad districts. Although District Collectors backed this proposal, highlighting that the existing staff are heavily overburdened and recommending the setting up of special land acquisition offices, the revenue department has failed to act.

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Crucial Alappuzha double tracking at risk

To expedite the doubling of the Alappuzha line, the railways have already invited tenders for all stretches from Ambalappuzha to Thuravoor. The plan is to commence work immediately on the already available land and fast-track bridge construction. However, railway officials warn that unless the remaining land is handed over promptly as current phases wrap up, the entire project will face severe delays.

Policy paralysis over Sabari rail and KIIFB funding

While the land required for the Palakkad-Parali bypass is minimal, progress remains at a standstill. Meanwhile, the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari railway line file is gathering dust as the revenue department awaits a definitive policy decision from the state government. Although the LDF government had previously committed to sharing half of the Sabari project cost through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the state's financial deadlock and lack of final clearance have left this and several other key infrastructure projects in limbo.

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Underutilised workforce

Ironically, the workforce issue could have been easily resolved. With the land acquisition for the national highway six-laning project successfully completed, a large number of experienced officers from those dedicated land acquisition units are now available. These staff members could have been immediately redeployed to the pending railway projects, but the government has shown no urgency in executing this transition, leaving key transport projects stuck in red tape.