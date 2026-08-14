Kozhikode: An Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) was found hanging inside his residence at the KSHB Colony near the medical college on Friday morning.

The deceased was Dr Nikhil Chandran, 34, a native of Thenhippalam in Malappuram district.

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According to medical college police, friends reportedly went to check on him after he failed to report for work on Friday morning and could not be reached. Following this, they alerted the Medical College police. Police reached the house and, after breaking open the locked door, entered the residence and confirmed his death.

The body has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College mortuary after completing the procedures.