The upcoming Nehru Trophy Boat Race on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha is set to be a star-studded affair. Prominent national political figures, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, are expected to attend the prestigious event as chief guests. Mariana L Neisuler, the US Consul General in Chennai, is also likely to grace the occasion on August 22.

Enthusiasts can catch a glimpse of the preliminary action as the snake boats conduct their trials on Punnamada Lake. The practice sessions will run daily from 3 pm to 5.30 pm until August 19. Renowned boat clubs and their iconic vessels (Chundan Vallams) will be seen practising in the waters. These include Thalavadi Chundan of Village Boat Club, Nadubhagom Chundan of the Punnamada Boat Club, Niranam Chundan representing the Niranam Boat Club, Payippad Chundan under the Pallathuruthy Boat Club, and Veeyapuram Chundan from UBC FC, among other top competitors preparing for the ultimate clash.

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As part of the promotional campaigns for the Nehru Trophy, the publicity committee is organising ‘Niracharthu’, a painting and colouring competition for school children. The event will take place on August 16 at 2 pm at the Leo XIII Higher Secondary School auditorium in Alappuzha. District Collector Shaji V Nair will inaugurate the event.

The contest features a colouring competition for Lower Primary students, and painting competitions for Upper Primary and High School categories. While the organisers will provide the outline sketches for colouring, participants must bring their own art supplies. The use of oil paints is strictly prohibited. Registration opens at 1 pm on the day of the event. Winners securing the top three positions in each category will receive trophies and certificates. For further inquiries, interested participants can contact the organisers at 0477 2251349.