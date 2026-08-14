A nursing student died by suicide at his home following alleged mental harassment by teachers over poor exam scores.

A nursing student died by suicide at his home following alleged mental harassment by teachers over poor exam scores.

A nursing student died by suicide at his home following alleged mental harassment by teachers over poor exam scores.

Kollam: A nursing student was found hanging at his home in Ochira in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Ahmed Najad, a native of Alumkadavu in Karunagappally.

Najad was a second-year BSc Nursing student at a private nursing college, police told Onmanorama.

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His relatives told the police that he died by suicide after allegedly facing mental harassment from teachers over his low marks in a recent examination. Police have launched an investigation into the allegations.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at the college, demanding an investigation into the incident. SFI leaders also held discussions with the college authorities.

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