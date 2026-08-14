A violent clash broke out between migrant workers from Odisha at Ayiramthengu in Oachira, Kollam. Following the altercation, the Oachira police took six persons into custody. The authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

While the exact motive behind the mass brawl remains unclear, police officers are questioning the detained workers to gather more details. Local sources indicate that tension had been brewing among the workers before it escalated into a full-blown street fight.

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Several labourers who sustained injuries during the clash have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vandanam, Alappuzha, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The police have stepped up surveillance in the area to ensure law and order is maintained.