Thiruvananthapuram: Stepping in to contain a surge in chikungunya cases in Vattiyoorkavu, the health department held a special review meeting and chalked out follow-up measures at the Vattiyoorkavu Family Health Centre on Thursday.

The meeting, led by the district medical officer, came close on the heels of a Manorama report on the continuing spread of chikungunya in the area. The district health authorities have faced criticism for failing to contain the outbreak, with the rise in cases being attributed to the slow pace of source reduction and other preventive measures.

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The department has now decided to intensify area-specific interventions to check the spread. Vazhottukonam, which has reported a relatively high number of chikungunya cases, will be a key focus of the preventive drive.

Health officials claimed that personnel from the DVC unit, the public health wing of FHC Vattiyoorkavu and ASHA workers have been carrying out regular preventive activities in the area. However, there has been no let-up in chikungunya cases in the locality.

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Local residents allege that, apart from holding a few meetings and distributing leaflets, adequate measures had not been taken to prevent water stagnation or control mosquitoes and flies.

Besides chikungunya, dengue and viral fever cases are also reportedly on the rise in the Vattiyoorkavu region.