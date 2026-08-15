After securing two significant victories at the Kerala High Court, 35-year-old former assistant professor Maymol P Davis has won another legal battle, this time before the Supreme Court - against an order of the High Court itself.

A self-taught litigant from Ernakulam, Maymol had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision to dispose of a public interest litigation she had filed seeking relief for 33 villagers facing disputes with the Forest Department. The High Court had held that, as a non-advocate, she could not represent the villagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has now allowed her to assist the 33 villagers in pursuing their claims. In its August 10 order, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant appreciated her efforts and observed that she could be “better than any para-legal volunteer” in assisting the villagers.

The court directed Maymol to take the villagers to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and ensure that legal aid counsel are engaged for each of them. Since she is familiar with the facts of their individual cases, the court said she could assist in drafting their claim petitions.

The court further directed that if legal aid is required, counsel should be provided to eligible claimants to pursue their remedies before the High Court or other authorities. Maymol can assist the legal aid counsel or the claimants in enforcing their rights, the court said.

Importantly, the Supreme Court directed that claims submitted by similarly placed villagers to the Forest Department should be considered at the earliest, preferably within one month from the date of submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn't believe that I was able to present myself for 45 minutes in the CJI's court. It was all goosebumps. It was such an opportunity for a layperson like me,” Maymol said.

Her journey as a self-taught litigant began with her own battle against the Forest Department. After surrendering her property under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme in 2023, she fought in the High Court to complete the property registration after the original title deed went missing and later secured ₹45 lakh in compensation.

Unable to afford legal assistance, Maymol taught herself law using Delhi University's LLB syllabus and learned to draft petitions and argue cases.

She later approached the Kerala High Court against the State Election Commission seeking restoration of her name in the voters’ list ahead of the 2025 local body elections. Representing herself without a lawyer, she secured a favourable outcome in that case as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maymol, who holds two postgraduate degrees, had lived with her mother Moly Davis and brother George in Vengoor panchayat. The family handed over their property to the Forest Department on August 13, 2025, following repeated wildlife attacks, and relocated to Kottappady near Kothamangalam.

After her own case against the Forest Department, several people from her former locality who faced similar problems due to wildlife intrusions approached her for help. She decided to represent their interests before the High Court.

“However, the High Court said that since I am not a lawyer, I cannot represent another person and disposed of my PIL. That is why I approached the Supreme Court,” Maymol said.

The Supreme Court’s order has now provided a clear route for the 33 villagers to pursue their claims with legal assistance. Maymol said she plans to accompany them to the concerned Forest Department office.

“I thought I would have to struggle with the case for a long time. But everything was wrapped up in one day, and the case was disposed of. If I go with the 33 villagers to the concerned Forest Department office, their claims should be considered within a month. If the department fails to do so, I can approach the court for contempt,” she said.