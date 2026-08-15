"Humanity is one. Though we observe various customs and rituals, the message that we are all one must resonate within everyone. Only then will the sacrifices of our freedom struggle truly have meaning." These profound words belong to MK Raveendran Vaidyar, who at 102, remains as clear-headed and passionate about his ideals as he was in his youth.

The veteran, recognised by government records as the sole surviving freedom fighter in Kerala’s Kottayam district, was speaking to a group of young visitors. Students from Koruthodu C Kesavan Memorial School had gathered at his residence in Mankuzhi, Koruthodu, to hear firsthand accounts of India’s fight for Independence.

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As Raveendran Vaidyar spoke, a vivid memory from November 14, 1946 flashed across his mind. Tirunakkara Maithanam, now a bustling urban hub, was then an open, boundaryless ground. On that day, 13 young men were marched across the field. They were handcuffed and stripped down to their dhotis. Their crime? Leading a protest march from Poonjar to Pala against oppressive British-backed rule, a defiance labelled 'treason' by the authorities. Raveendran Vaidyar, then a spirited 22-year-old, was at the forefront of this agitation.

The British administration spared no effort to break their spirit. After their arrest, the 13 protesters were paraded semi-naked through the heart of the district headquarters on their way to the district court for an appeal hearing. Though they had arrived from the lock-up fully dressed, the police stripped them at Tirunakkara, forcing them to march bare-chested under the blazing sun. This humiliation was followed by rigorous imprisonment. Raveendran Vaidyar went on to serve sentences in Central Jail and eight other prisons across the state.

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Released just before India’s historic Independence, he remembers the electric atmosphere of August 15, 1947 in his native Poonjar. "It was like throwing off heavy chains," he reminisced, his eyes shining. "People hugged, congratulated one another, distributed sweets, and celebrated. Many wept tears of pure joy."

The spark that ignited his patriotic zeal was a powerful speech by the legendary leader C Kesavan in 1943. At the All-Travancore Farmers' Conference in Poonjar, Kesavan had exhorted: "If we are to move forward freely for the betterment of humanity, we must uproot these autocrats. I call upon the youth present here to step forward for this cause." Eight decades later, the speech still echoes perfectly in the 102-year-old's mind. That single clarion call was what propelled Raveendran Vaidyar into the freedom struggle.

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The title "Vaidyar" is not merely an honorary moniker. Raveendran Vaidyar is an expert in traditional toxicology and venom treatment (visha chikitsa). After his release from prison, he set up a clinic in the forested region of Koruthodu Kosadi, saving countless lives. In 1972, under PM Indira Gandhi’s administration, he was awarded the Tamra Patra for his contributions to the freedom struggle. Though he could not travel to Delhi then, he finally made the trip in 2003 when President APJ Abdul Kalam invited and honoured veteran freedom fighters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visiting delegation from Koruthodu C Kesavan Memorial School included Plus-One students MP Lena Mol, Devika Biju, Diana Detty, Athulya Sibi, Aneeta Mol Jijo, Archana K Aneesh, KM Aishwarya, Josna Ann Jose, KA Neeraj, Abhay Aneesh, Abhishek Ratheesh, MR Devanand Raj, Arjun Saiju, Harinandan K Das, and ES Vaishnav, along with Principal S Titty, teacher MR Ullas, and School Vice President KA Shine Kumar.

The spirit of patriotism runs deep in the family. His wife, Sarojini Amma, who is nearing 100, cherishes her own memories of the Independence movement. In 1937, when Mahatma Gandhi visited Kumaranalloor, she was an 11-year-old girl chosen to welcome him with the traditional ceremonial platter (Thalappoli). The memory of seeing the Mahatma from such close quarters remains etched in her mind to this day.

Raveendran Vaidyar also shared a deeply personal milestone—he was named by the revered social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The naming ceremony took place at Sivagiri. Furthermore, when Raveendran was just three years old, the Guru visited his ancestral home, the Mankuzhi house in Poonjar, during his visit for the consecration of the spear (Vel prathishta) at the Mankuzhi Akalpantha Prasobhini Subrahmanya Swami Temple.