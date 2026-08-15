Tucked away in the serene locality of Vadakkekara in Changanassery, Kerala, is Arun Alex’s dream home. Spanned across a generous 50-cent plot, this 2600 sq ft single-storey residence is inspired by traditional Indo-Dutch and colonial architectural elements. Designed to mimic the peace and

Tucked away in the serene locality of Vadakkekara in Changanassery, Kerala, is Arun Alex’s dream home. Spanned across a generous 50-cent plot, this 2600 sq ft single-storey residence is inspired by traditional Indo-Dutch and colonial architectural elements. Designed to mimic the peace and

Tucked away in the serene locality of Vadakkekara in Changanassery, Kerala, is Arun Alex’s dream home. Spanned across a generous 50-cent plot, this 2600 sq ft single-storey residence is inspired by traditional Indo-Dutch and colonial architectural elements. Designed to mimic the peace and

Tucked away in the serene locality of Vadakkekara in Changanassery, Kerala, is Arun Alex’s dream home. Spanned across a generous 50-cent plot, this 2600 sq ft single-storey residence is inspired by traditional Indo-Dutch and colonial architectural elements. Designed to mimic the peace and tranquility of a luxury holiday retreat, the property seamlessly integrates high-end design with relaxed resort-style living.

A striking colonial facade and outdoor paradise
The home immediately commands attention with its pristine white boundary wall, matching gate, and facade that pay homage to the colonial era. A beautifully laid natural stone driveway runs alongside manicured lawns adorned with elegant lamp posts that bathe the garden in a warm, inviting yellow glow. A dedicated outdoor gazebo acts as the ultimate gathering spot for the family, elegantly styled with durable, low-maintenance white metallic furniture that complements the home's overall design language.

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Architectural elegance of the exterior
The elevation of the house features a sloped concrete roof layered with traditional terracotta clay tiles. This gorgeous blend of natural terracotta red against a clean white backdrop infuses the structure with a timeless colonial appeal. A grand, elongated sit-out serves as the entryway, boasting nine majestic arches and a classic black-and-white checkerboard floor that adds a touch of retro charm.

Inside the airy, open-plan spaces
Stepping past the main threshold reveals a sprawling central hall that utilizes a highly modern open-plan layout. To the right of the entrance lies a formal living space, tastefully arranged with royal antique-finish wooden furniture. The white colour palette is maintained throughout the interior, allowing natural light to bounce effortlessly off the walls and creating a bright, spacious, and airy environment.

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Smart kitchen and luxurious bedrooms
In keeping with the lifestyle of a modern household, the kitchen has been designed with a compact, minimal, and highly functional layout. Vibrant Moroccan-themed floor tiles cleverly demarcate the kitchen zone from the dining area. Cabinetry made of high-grade HDHMR ensures maximum storage and durability. Rather than cramming in multiple small rooms, the house boasts just two expansive resort-style bedrooms. The master bedroom, measuring 14x16 ft, features a regal four-poster bed, a console table, a dressing area, and an attached bathroom. The second bedroom, measuring a spacious 12x14 ft, serves as a cozy sanctuary of rest and relaxation.

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