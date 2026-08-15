The major upgrade of the Kochi-Munnar national highway is set to progress without further delays, following crucial clarifications on the four-lane expansion and median divider design in Adimali town. The development, which had faced minor roadblocks due to local opposition, is now back on track to transform travel to Kerala’s premier hill station.

Concerns raised by local traders and opposition political parties regarding the width of the highway and the placement of the central divider led the Adimali grama panchayat to convene an all-party meeting. During the session, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director P Pradeep Kumar addressed the apprehensions and outlined the scope of the infrastructure project.

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The NHAI official revealed that the project is not just limited to road widening but is a holistic regional development programme. The designated budget covers a one-kilometre four-lane stretch within Adimali town, extensive land acquisition to widen narrow bottlenecks across Ernakulam and Idukki districts, and the infrastructure development of seven major tourist hotspots, including Munnar. Additionally, the plan features 36 new bus shelters along the route and the relocation of Kerala Water Authority utility pipelines.

To address specific design queries, the Project Director explained that a 21-metre-wide strip of land is being utilised for the Adimali town stretch. The design incorporates a central median divider of one metre. On either side, a 10-metre space is allocated to accommodate two-lane traffic, proper drainage networks, and dedicated pedestrian footpaths to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow. Despite the detailed explanation from the federal highway authority, the meeting witnessed political friction. Accusing the panchayat and highway officials of presenting a pre-scripted plan without genuine consultation, a representative of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a walkout from the meeting. However, local authorities confirmed that the critical expansion work will proceed as planned to prevent any further delay to this crucial tourism corridor.