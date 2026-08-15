As Onam celebrations grip Kerala, Kasaragod is gearing up with festive markets and culinary delights. Kudumbashree has officially launched its pre-booking service for a grand, traditional Onam Sadya (feast), ensuring that families and offices can relish authentic local flavours without burning a hole in their pockets. Simultaneously, the state government has stepped up to curb price hike during the festive season by launching the district-level Supplyco Onam Fair in Nileshwaram.

Kudumbashree is known for its authentic, home-cooked food, and this Onam is no exception. The self-help group network has curated a premium 19-item feast for the public. For just ₹170 per head, customers can enjoy a complete meal featuring rice, sambar, avial, koottukari, thoran, olan, kalan, pachadi, kichadi, puliyinji (ginger pickle), rasam, buttermilk, pickle, papad, banana, sweet banana chips (sarkara varatti), and banana chips (kaya upperi), topped off with a sweet serving of payasam.

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Kudumbashree is also selling traditional payasams separately, including favourites like Ada Pradhaman, Palada Pradhaman, and Parippu Payasam, available in quantities starting from half a litre. To order, customers need to book a minimum of five meals. Once a booking is placed, the Kasaragod Kudumbashree Mission routes the order to the entrepreneur group closest to the customer's location. The freshly prepared meals can then be collected directly from them on Onam day.

To help families manage their household budgets during the festival, the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has opened its district-level Onam Fair at a specially arranged hall at Theru Junction in Nileshwaram. The fair aims to make quality groceries and essential commodities available to the public at subsidised prices, keeping market inflation in check.

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The fair was officially inaugurated by MP Rajmohan Unnithan, while MLA Sandeep Warrier presided over the event. The first sale was conducted by Nileshwaram Municipal Chairman PP Muhammad Rafi, with the first gift coupon presented to Mamuni Vijayan and the inaugural Onam kit handed over to Ashraf, the owner of Badariya Hotel. The inauguration was accompanied by a traditional Panchavadyam performance, drawing huge crowds on its opening day. The fair will run until Uthradam day, offering customers subsidised goods along with special festive discounts on selected products.