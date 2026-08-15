Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to refresh its dominant position in the premium hatchback segment with the launch of the updated Baleno facelift on 5 September. This upcoming model marks a significant mid-life update for the second-generation Baleno, which originally debuted in 2022. Aimed at keeping the highly popular hatchback fresh amidst rising competition, Maruti Suzuki is introducing refined exterior styling and a host of premium cabin features.

Fresh exterior enhancements

The most notable updates on the Maruti Baleno facelift will be concentrated at the front. The hatchback is expected to feature a redesigned grille highlighted by a prominent chrome bar seamlessly connecting the headlights. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki will equip the car with redesigned front and rear bumpers alongside stylish new alloy wheels. Crucially, the signature boomerang-shaped LED DRLs and tail-lights are expected to remain unchanged, maintaining the car's recognisable road presence.

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Sunroof and cabin comfort

Step inside, and the Baleno facelift promises a far more premium experience than its predecessor. To meet modern customer expectations, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce a sunroof, ambient lighting, and refreshed seat upholstery. Feature-rich convenience continues with the retention of the popular 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a sporty three-spoke steering wheel with silver accents, a six-speaker audio system, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM).

Familiar performance under the hood

Mechanically, the facelifted Baleno is expected to stay identical to the current model. It will continue to be powered by the reliable 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside a highly frugal 1.2-litre CNG option. Gearbox options will also carry over, featuring a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox, ensuring a smooth and efficient drive for city commutes and highway journeys alike.