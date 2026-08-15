Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal has stirred controversy with his remarks on Vande Mataram on Independence Day, as tensions had already escalated in the state over the row concerning the full rendition of the national song.

Speaking at the RSS Sankalp 2026 youth summit on Independence Day, the Vice Chancellor said that those who do not know the importance of mothers are the ones who oppose singing the national song, which he described as a tribute to mothers.

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Speaking about the responsibility entrusted to parents in shaping the country's youth, Kunnummal emphasised the role of mothers in a child's upbringing. “As far as Bharat is concerned, the mother is most important,” he said.

He went on to link this with the words of Vande Mataram. “This is why we sing Vande Mataram. It is those who do not know who mothers are that oppose singing Vande Mataram, while those who know what mothers are will always sing Vande Mataram,” he said.

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The row concerning the full rendition of the national song was triggered by a recent communication from the Centre regarding the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was observed from August 9 to 17. A letter from Kerala Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, quoting a communication from the Ministry of Culture, stated that celebrations during the campaign period should combine the hoisting of the national flag with the collective singing of Vande Mataram.

It also directed officials to follow the Centre's instructions on the rendition of the national song in full, triggering criticism in the state.

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Officials had earlier described the issue as a technicality and said that existing guidelines issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) would be followed. However, the GAD circular on Independence Day celebrations did not include any direction regarding the singing of the national song.

Ministers have maintained that only the two stanzas of Vande Mataram adopted by the Constituent Assembly would be sung if the song was included in any programme.

However, the Directorate of General Education (DGE) later issued a circular for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, directing schools only to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem at 9 am.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan also opted not to include the national song at the Independence Day ceremony held at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where Vande Mataram was not played despite the Union government's directive.

The controversy comes shortly after the President gave assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026, which extends legal protection under the existing law to the national song, along with the national anthem.