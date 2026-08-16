Actor Devan announced his resignation from the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on Sunday. He made the announcement at an event held at Kanichukulangara temple in Alappuzha.

Devan said he had differences of opinion with the BJP on several issues and was not getting enough space to function within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also accused BJP state president and Nemom MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders of not taking his phone calls or responding to his messages. "I worked aggressively for the BJP. I have contributed to Rajeev Chandrasekhar's victory in Thiruvananthapuram, and he will admit that," Devan said.

"The politics I envision is one that encompasses the ideals and ideologies of Sree Narayana Guru. I did not see that in the state BJP for the past five years. I realised that this is not my path," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Manorama Online, Devan said he would revive his Kerala People's Party, which he founded in 2024. He said he would remain independent for now.

Devan said he had decided to resign four or five months ago. He alleged that the party leadership had not even contacted him after deciding to remove him from the state vice-president's post in 2024.

He said there was no longer any space for him to function within the BJP.